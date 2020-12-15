80-year-old woman changed phone providers, lost phone number of 50 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Patricia Ritter was just trying to save money. But her decision to change providers for her phone, cable and internet services has turned into a major headache.

In late October, Ritter decided to change from WOW! to Spectrum. She says she was told she’d be able to keep the same phone number she’s had for 50 years. It was to be ported over to Spectrum, just as it has throughout the years as she changed providers numerous times.

This time, though, she ended up with a temporary number and says she’s been getting the runaround about getting her old number back, and it’s driving her crazy. Everyone she and her husband deal with on a daily basis would be calling her old number.

“All our accounts. All our friends. It’s on our checkbook, our checks. That is our number,” she said.

Ritter turned to Consumer Investigator Shannon Behnken, who reached out to both WOW! and Spectrum. Ritter says WOW! has denied Spectrum’s request to port the number.

WOW! sent this statement:

“Upon further internal review, the customer information that WOW! was given was incorrectly inputted thus our systems were unable to link the phone number request for porting to the proper customer. We’re continuing to work with Spectrum to get the proper and necessary information from them so that we can port Patricia’s information to them and help her to resolve this issue.“

Better Call Behnken will stay on this until Patricia gets her old number back.