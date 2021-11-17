8-month Carvana title delay forces Tampa Bay paramedic to park car, get rental to get to work

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Trishia Bailey loves the Nissan Sentra she bought from Carvana in March. But the paramedic now has to park that car and rent another car to get work because she can’t legally drive the Sentra anymore.

That’s because, after eight months, Carvana still hasn’t forked over the title so she can register the car in her name. Carvana issued a temporary tag from Arizona and two temporary tags from Florida. Bailey says the last tag expired last week and she was told the company can’t legally issue another one.

“They said, ‘there’s a discrepancy in the title. We haven’t been able to get the title,'” she said.

In Florida, state law requires a dealer to issue a title within 30 days. Yet for four months, customer after customer after customer has turned to Better Call Behnken for answers about why Carvana sold them cars without titles.

The dealer won’t answer my questions, but ended up buying many of those cars back. That doesn’t sit well with Bailey, who now has to get a rental car.

If you are having title issues, the state of Florida wants to hear from you. Here is where you can file a complaint about the title issues.

A spokeswoman from the Florida Attorney General’s office says the office also wants to hear from consumers with Carvana title issues. The office already has more than a dozen title-related complaints about the company.

One thing is clear: Carvana, known for its flashy vending machines, doesn’t have business in order and not just in Florida.

North Carolina suspended Carvana’s license for six months in one county, Michigan issued a probation and complaints are piling up in Texas, Ohio and Georgia. Bailey wants to know why state regulators in Florida aren’t doing more to help buyers like her.