When you've been cheated, when you need help, she is on your side. Better Call Behnken.

Shannon Behnken is an award-winning investigative reporter who is devoted to exposing fraud, protecting consumers and holding the powerful accountable.

Through her franchise, Better Call Behnken, she highlights the importance of advocacy journalism by getting results for viewers who find themselves stuck in consumer gridlock and scams. Her work has exposed government mistakes that cost taxpayers money and led to changes in local ordinances and legislative action. Her investigations shed light on fraudulent business activities that led to numerous criminal prosecutions.

Shannon is active in our community and has nearly two decades of experience covering what matters most to the residents of the Tampa Bay area.

Shannon has expertise in mortgage and real estate issues. Her stories detailing sloppy and fraudulent work inside of foreclosure law firms prompted change from federal regulators and has been recognized with state and national awards. She has won the best broadcast report from The National Association of Real Estate Editors numerous times and many awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Press Club.

Email: BetterCallBehnken@wfla.com

Phone: 1-855-BEHNKEN (1-855-2346536)