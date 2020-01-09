Breaking News
Benefits stripped away by VA now restored for Navy veterans

TAMPA (WFLA) – Finally, some good news for tens of thousands of Navy Veterans who served in territorial waters of Vietnam.

The VA is now processing their claims for exposure to toxic herbicides and paying benefits.

Navy veteran Mike Kvintus filed a claim in 2012 that the VA denied.

“We have some of our members that notified us that they was awarded their claims already,” said Mike Kvintus of Port Richey.

Mike is the Secretary of Military Veterans Advocacy, which led the way to restore benefits for Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans.

Tonight at 6, what veterans and their spouses need to file for benefits that the VA stripped away.

