Bay Area pizza shop helping community find lost pets

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A local nonprofit organization has started a new program with local bay area pizza shops to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Paul Halvorsen of Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza in Bradenton was the first pizza shop to get on board. Halvorsen said he loves the idea and wants to help as many lost pets as possible. When his friend, Bill Capobianco, who is one of Lost Pet Services board member’s husbands asked, Paul immediately said yes.

After seeing a story of a New Jersey pizza shop that tried this, Lost Pet Services President, Patty Giarrusso, decided it was another great tool to use to help find lost pets.

Owners of lost pets can drop off their lost pet flyers at the pizza shop and they will be taped to the delivery boxes to help get the word out to reunite them with their families.

Lost Pet Services operates in Manatee and Sarasota counties and is hoping to get as many pizza shops involved as possible.

Their Facebook group, Lost and Found Pets 941 has over 23,00 members.

If you are interested in being part of this program to help reunite more lost pets with their families, please contact Patty Giarrusso, President of Lost Pet Services at 941-330-3339 or visit their website for more information.