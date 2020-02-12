Attorneys: Michael Drejka fears for life, transferred to protective custody

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Defense attorneys for Michael Drejka, the man who was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton last year, say the 49-year-old has been transferred to protective custody and fears for his life.

Right now, Drejka is being held at Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton, approximately 35 miles west of Gainesville.

8 On Your Side investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this reported transfer.

We have reached out to Kayla McLaughlin, Press Secretary for Florida Department of Corrections. She tells us a statement is coming shortly.

In October, Drejka was sentenced to 20 years for killing a father during a dispute over a parking space in Clearwater.

The incident, which captured national headlines, occurred on July 19, 2018 in a parking lot in Clearwater.

Authorities said Drejka shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a handicapped parking spot.

