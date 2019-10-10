Attorney General wants answers from contractor after 8 On Your Side investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A contractor at the center of an 8 On Your Side investigation spent some time with investigators from the Florida Attorney General’s Office earlier this week.
The AG’s office began investigating Danny Musgrove following a series of reports that showed a number of his angry customers have little to nothing to show for the tens of thousands they paid him.
Musgrove doled out excuse after excuse to his customers for the delays.
So, what did he tell investigators?
Find out tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 8.