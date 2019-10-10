Attorney General wants answers from contractor after 8 On Your Side investigation

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A contractor at the center of an 8 On Your Side investigation spent some time with investigators from the Florida Attorney General’s Office earlier this week.

Beth Smetana waited 2 years for Musgrove to build her house. She got excuse after excuse.

The AG’s office began investigating Danny Musgrove following a series of reports that showed a number of his angry customers have little to nothing to show for the tens of thousands they paid him.

Brenda Digeon paid Musgrove $111,000, and this is what he left her.

Musgrove doled out excuse after excuse to his customers for the delays.

So, what did he tell investigators?

