Breaking News
Michael Drejka sentenced 20 years for fatal Clearwater parking lot shooting

Attorney General pressing investigation into Tampa Bay contractor

8 On Your Side

Attorney General confirms it has received several complaints

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA)- Florida’s Attorney General is pressing ahead with an investigation into Bay Area contractor Danny Musgrove and his company, D-R-A-C Construction.

This follows a series of reports by 8 On Your Side.

Investigators with Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office sat with Musgrove after the Consumer Protection Division received several complaints.

When Musgrove was finished he brushed by 8 on Your Side investigator Steve Andrews.

“Leave me alone,” Musgrove stated after I asked him a question.

He did not respond to other questions about where was the money customers gave him and whether A-G investigators quizzed him about Brenda Digeon’s $111,000.

This is where Brenda Digeon’s house was supposed to go.

Brenda paid Musgrove to build her a house in Wesley Chapel. The work he completed before abandoning the job was nowhere near the worth that she paid.

“He comes up with a different excuse all the time,” customer Beth Smetana pointed out.

Beth hired Musgrove in March 2017. Two years later the house remains unfinished. A supplier placed a lien on Beth’s property because Musgrove didn’t pay for the supplies.

“I think he should go to jail,” Tim Smetana said.

“He needs to go to prison for a very long time,” Brenda Digeon added.

If you know of something that you think should be investigated call our 8 On Your Side Helpline at 1 800 338-0808.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss