Attorney General pressing investigation into Tampa Bay contractor

Attorney General confirms it has received several complaints

TAMPA (WFLA)- Florida’s Attorney General is pressing ahead with an investigation into Bay Area contractor Danny Musgrove and his company, D-R-A-C Construction.

This follows a series of reports by 8 On Your Side.

Investigators with Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office sat with Musgrove after the Consumer Protection Division received several complaints.

When Musgrove was finished he brushed by 8 on Your Side investigator Steve Andrews.

“Leave me alone,” Musgrove stated after I asked him a question.

He did not respond to other questions about where was the money customers gave him and whether A-G investigators quizzed him about Brenda Digeon’s $111,000.

This is where Brenda Digeon’s house was supposed to go.

Brenda paid Musgrove to build her a house in Wesley Chapel. The work he completed before abandoning the job was nowhere near the worth that she paid.

“He comes up with a different excuse all the time,” customer Beth Smetana pointed out.

Beth hired Musgrove in March 2017. Two years later the house remains unfinished. A supplier placed a lien on Beth’s property because Musgrove didn’t pay for the supplies.

“I think he should go to jail,” Tim Smetana said.

“He needs to go to prison for a very long time,” Brenda Digeon added.

