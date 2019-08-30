As storm approaches customer feels powerless without the generator she paid for

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – With Hurricane Dorian heading toward Florida, Deborah Weber of Pinellas Park is angry and a little concerned.

Deborah Weber paid thousands back in April for a generator.

Deborah planned way ahead.

In April she gave Colonial Generators of Sanford, a $6,000 downpayment for a unit to power her entire house. Four months later, with Dorian on the way Deborah is very unhappy.

“I have no generator,” Deborah told 8 On Your Side.

Hurricanes are serious business, punishing rains and winds tend to knock out power.

Instead of being prepared for the storm, Deborah feels victimized.

Deborah claims Colonial Generators stopped communicating with her so she contacted 8 On Your Side.

I drove halfway across the state to Sanford to get Deborah answers.

The Chief Operating Officer of Colonial Generators, James Freeman happened to be in the office, visiting from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Freeman would not speak on camera, but he did show me a generator that he claims is Deborah’s.

He says the problem the company encountered was with permitting in Pinellas Park.

Freeman also took responsibility for the lack of communication between Colonial Generators and Deborah.

He promised to pay for the permit and it would be hand-delivered to Pinellas Park this week.

Freeman stated he will personally oversee Deborah’s project from here on out and make her generator his priority.

