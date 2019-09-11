As his time runs out, Army Green Beret takes on U.S. Senate

TAMPA (WFLA) — As his cancer spreads and time grows limited, Army Sgt. Rich Stayskal continues to fight. But his battle these days is on the floor of the U.S. Capitol.

Rich hopes to convince the Senate to change a law that prohibits active duty service members from suing military doctors for medical malpractice in noncombat situations.

Military doctors did not treat a tumor they spotted on Rich Stayskal’s lung or inform him of it

Army doctors in North Carolina detected a tumor in Rich’s lung, but failed to treat it or even inform him of it. Now, Rich is battling end-stage lung cancer.

“At a time when Rich should be able to spend his remaining days with those he loves, he has answered the call to fight,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D)-California said on the House floor.

A bill named after Rich was just introduced in the Senate.

