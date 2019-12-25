8OYS: Here’s the best pillow for a good night’s sleep

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ‘Tis the season to get under the covers for a long winter’s nap.

A good mattress can help with that and a pillow is definitely the key to restful sleep.

8 On Your Side took a look at some of the top pillows to help you snooze.

Consumer Reports tested nearly a dozen pillows from popular brands including Sealy, Tempur-Pedic and Mypillow.

So, what makes the perfect pillow? Could ‘Mypillow’ be your pillow? That depends on who you’re asking!

“In our tests, we assess pillows based on how well they support the head and neck of both back and side sleepers of a range of sizes,” says Consumer Reports Haniya Rae.

This resilience test measures the firmness of the pillows to determine how each one holds up over time.

The pillows—ranging in price from about four dollars for this one from Mainstays at Walmart to $170 for this Tempur-pedic—consisted mostly of memory foam, polyester fibers or a combination of both.

If you want good support and a long-lasting pillow, you’ll have to spend some money, but probably not $170.

Some of the cheaper pillows tested did offer good support out of the box, but when it came to keeping their shape, many, fell flat.

“In our tests, we found that pillows that were lower-priced tended not to hold up as well as pillows that cost a little bit more,” Rae says.

Some pricier pillows, like the $40 Mypillow classic and the $65 Casper, earned only fair scores for resilience.

The best of the bunch? Consumer Reports it’s the $60 Coop Home Goods premium adjustable loft pillow. It rates as excellent for both side and back sleepers of any size. It also comes with an extra foam kit so you can adjust the pillow to your liking.

