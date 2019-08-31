Are Tampa Bay area nursing homes prepared for Hurricane Dorian?

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration monitors whether nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are complying with state law.

Facilities must ensure the temperature can stay at or below 81 degrees for at least 96 hours after a power outage.

AHCA lists non-compliant facilities across Florida on their website.

8 On Your Side Investigates has been stopping by non-compliant facilities in our area all week.

When we started our investigation, six non-compliant Pinellas County facilities were listed online.

Right now, we’ve confirmed that all but one are ready for Dorian.

According to AHCA, some facilities are not meeting reporting requirements. That is why the list is sometimes inaccurate.

Cathie Perkins is the Director of Emergency Management in Pinellas County.

While they have nothing to do with AHCA’s list, Perkins’ agency reviews emergency plans.

In the hours and days before Dorian, they’ve been on the phone with nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“We started talking with them earlier in the week and communicating,” said Perkins.

Emergency management officials have been urging facilities to test their generators and review back-up plans with staff.

“We want to make sure that they are ready to go,” said Perkins.

“We do not want to leave these vulnerable populations in a vulnerable situation.”

After the storm, emergency officials will conduct welfare checks at various facilities.