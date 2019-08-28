Are Florida’s nursing homes prepared for a power outage?

TAMPA (WFLA) – As Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian, 8 on Your Side investigates whether nursing homes are prepared.

The Agency for Health Care Administration monitors whether nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are complying with state law.

After a dozen deaths during Hurricane Irma, a new law requires facilities to ensure the temperature stays at or below 81 degrees for at least 96 hours after a power outage.

The agency lists 280 non-compliant facilities across Florida on their website.

8 On Your Side looked into the nine reportedly troubled spots in Hillsborough County.

Our first stop was a facility licensed to have 25 beds in Tampa.

The self-proclaimed owner said he had generators but no permits to install them.

Our crews took note of this potentially troubling situation.

Next, we stopped by Colonial Assisted Living at Tampa.

Richard Hopkins showed 8 on Your Side his emergency plan and powerful generator.

“Taking care of our residents and their safety is an utmost priority,” said Hopkins.

“I actually just got done addressing the entire community during lunch about our preparation.”

Hopkins and management immediately contacted the Agency about the confusion.

Hopkins, and other facilities including Royal Sun Park, say the agency’s records are flawed and/or out-of-date.

8 On Your Side is working to determine which facilities are actually non-complaint.

Right now, it’s also unclear who is in charge of enforcing this new law. 8 on Your Side has asked the agency and county officials for clarification.

To see if your loved ones nursing home or ALF is in compliance click here.

We will continue to follow this story.