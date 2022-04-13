TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of homeowners have turned to 8 On Your Side in recent weeks, devastated by the soaring cost of property insurance.

Earlier this month, 8 On Your Side introduced you to Lonnie Brown. The Tampa Bay senior was panicked after his annual property insurance rate increased by $2,000.

“I can’t afford this,” Brown said. “We barely get by with bills anyway and this comes up. We do not have the money to do that.”

Brown was concerned he could lose his home.

After his story aired, 8 On Your Side was inundated with messages of support.

One viewer, who wants to remain anonymous, wanted to go a step further. The good Samaritan wanted to help Brown pay for his insurance premium this year.

Investigator Mahsa Saeidi delivered Brown the news, and the check, this week.

“A lot of people were moved by your story, and one wanted me to give you this gift” said Saeidi.

“Gee whiz,” said Brown. “I’m trying to maintain my composure.”

Brown isn’t the only senior to get assistance from 8 On Your Side viewers. Mahsa Saeidi will have a full update tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.