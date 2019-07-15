Best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2019

TAMPA (WFLA) – Amazon Prime Day is officially here. For two days, Monday and Tuesday, Amazon is offering more than 1 million deals, from tech, to home décor, clothing and sporting goods. The markdowns are comparable to Black Friday, and the day has been nicknamed the “Super Bowl” of online shopping.

Amazon says new deals will pop up as often as every 5 minutes. The site has a tab for newly launched deals. Users can sign up to watch an item 24- hours before it goes on sale.

From the Echo Dot to the Kindle, Prime Day is one of the best times to purchase Amazon hardware. You can also get great deals on music and movies from the Amazon music and video stores.

Experts say look for deals on tech, such as doorbell cameras, gaming consoles, laptops, TVs, cameras, headphones.

Some of the other top categories from 2018 include beauty products, toys, and kitchen appliances. The most popular item from 2018 was the Instapot, which is currently selling on Amazon for $89.99, down from nearly $150.

Several retailers are looking to cash in on the shopping holiday.

Starting today Target is kicking off its “deal days” sale touting “no membership required.” The sale runs the same two days. It includes up to 40% off furniture, 30% off appliances and cookware and deals on other items.

Walmart is saying forget 2 days, instead offering a whole week of deals. The retailer launched “Google Week” which runs through July 16. The retailer is going head-to-head with Amazon’s voice assistant products, which are often at their lowest prices on Prime Day. Shoppers can snag deals on items like the Google home mini device, smart speakers, security cameras and doorbells.

Ebay is taking a jab at the technical troubles that Amazon experienced in 2018. The online retailer is having a “crash” sale Monday, amidst three weeks of deals. Ebay is offering deep deals on tech and other items. Kohls and other retailers are also offering sales during prime day.

You’ll have to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day discounts. You can sign up for a free trial. If you’ve already used up your trial, you can sign up for a month, at $12.99, if you don’t want to commit to an entire year.

