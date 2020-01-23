Aggressive squirrels finally out of Tampa Bay family’s condo

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting results for a Tampa Bay area mother who has been terrorized by squirrels for the past several weeks.

“Opening the door to my condo and knowing nothing is going to jump out at me is a miracle,” said Annie Peavey. “Thank you is all I can say.”

Peavey says squirrels moved into the condominium she’s renting near Kokomo and Marion Roads in Haines City in December. The two squirrels destroyed her furniture and peace of mind.

After being tormented for 25 days, the mom called 8 On Your Side for help.

Peavey says the property manager Leif Olander and the HOA had put up traps. However, the squirrels were not falling for it.

8 On Your Side spoke with Mr. Olander about hiring a professional trapper.

“I believe the story aired at 6 and they were here by 6:30,” said Peavey. “We caught them within the next 48 hours.”

A picture shows one squirrel in a cage. But there was a second problem here.

The squirrels had ruined Peavey’s furniture and she had no renter’s insurance.

“Tomorrow morning, the cleaning crew is coming,” said Peavey. “Then new furniture is going to be ordered and everything is going to be painted.”

According to Mr. Olander, the squirrels had gotten in through a hole on the outside of the property. The property manager claims the HOA closed the hole, trapping the squirrels – so Mr. Olander believed the HOA was responsible.

Meanwhile, the HOA told 8 On Your Side they’re not responsible for problems inside the unit.

Peavey is just relieved the squirrels are out of her home. She’s looking forward to receiving her new furniture.

8 On Your Side will continue to follow this story.

LATEST 8 ON YOUR SIDE HEADLINES: