PSA grading services listed seven reasons why the card was "not authentic"

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When the phone rang, Ed Yakich’s heart sank. He learned his investment in an autographed Michael Jordan rookie card was worth just a fraction of the $34,200 he had just paid for it at auction.

“It stopped me in my tracks, and quite honestly ruined my weekend and put the last eight to 10 weeks of my life in a spindle, because it was quite a shock,” Yakich said.

Yakich called Better Call Behnken for help, saying he was getting nowhere with the auction house, PWCC.

Yakich has documentation that shows the card was advertised as authentic and PSA/DNA certified. However, that is the same grading company that Yakich sent the card to for evaluation and was sent a letter that said:

“In our opinion, the aforementioned signature is not authentic and did not pass PSA/DNA authentication.”

After Better Call Behnken shared that letter with PWCC, the company sent this statement:

“Our biggest priority at PWCC is our customers and trust in our platform. We take claims and issues of this nature very seriously and are actively investigating this matter. In any outcome, we will do right by the buyer and ensure they are protected in this process.”

Yakich said customer service followed up with even better news — they’re planning to give him a full refund.

“I believe the tone of the conversation definitely changed when I emailed Better Call Behnken so I’m very thankful for that, and hopefully we’ll see this through and I’ll get my money back,” he said.