911 calls released after HART bus driver stabbed by passenger

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time, we’re hearing the disturbing 911 calls made after a HART bus driver was stabbed by a passenger last month.

8 On Your Side’s Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saeidi obtained the three 911 calls.

“A bus driver just got cut and maced,” an unidentified female caller told a 911 dispatcher. “He’s bleeding a lot.”

TPD 911 call No. 1

The dispatcher spends several minutes attempting to identify the whereabouts of the suspect.

“He’s gone,” said the female caller.

The female caller said passengers were having difficulty breathing after the attack.

“We got fire and rescue coming,” the dispatcher said. “For you guys also that got maced ok?”

According to Tampa police, the attack happened at W. Waters Avenue and N. 9th Street when there was a dispute over a bus fare.

Police say the driver, Schnaider Prophete, was pepper-sprayed and then stabbed with a box cutter multiple times in the leg.

Prophete spoke with 8 On Your Side from his hospital room at Tampa General.

“The physical healing process may come fairly good,” he said. “But the mental healing process may take a little longer.”

Soon after the attack, police arrested suspect James Ambrose, 65. He is currently in custody awaiting prosecution.

An unidentified male can be heard on the second 911 call.

TPD 911 call No. 2

“I’m on the number 16 bus,” he said. “The driver is on the floor bleeding, we need emergency fast.”

The man recounts how he was also allegedly attacked by the suspect.

“He was trying to cut me too but I was fighting him off.”

The third 911 call was made by a female who was at a nearby business.

TPD 911 call No. 3

“It looks pretty bad,” she told a dispatcher. “I don’t see the bus driver anymore and there’s people throwing up.”

