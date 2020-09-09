8’s Army: Donate to Hurricane Laura Relief

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane Laura slammed into the Louisiana Gulf coast on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. At least 29 people died.

[DONATE HERE]

People in Louisiana and East Texas are still suffering. Damage assessments are underway, but the preliminary scope of destruction is heartbreaking; thousands of people are without utilities or even a home.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross, many from Tampa Bay are still there helping with the recovery and serving those in need.

That’s why 8’s Army is teaming up with the Red Cross to send help to those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Join News Channel 8 all day Thursday for our special relief effort and you can donate online at
redcross.org/donate and don’t forget to download our Hurricane Guide 2020 to keep you safe in Tampa Bay.

  • August 28, 2020. Alexandria, Louisiana. Ed Miller of the American Red Cross talks with Henry and his children Genesis, 19 months old, and Isaac, 2 months old, at an American Red Cross shelter in Alexandria, LA on Friday August 28, 2020. Hurricane Laura forced them to leave their homes. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • August 30, 2020. Cameron, Louisiana Pamela Harris of the American Red Cross looks out on a home destroyed by Hurricane Laura in Cameron Parish, LA, one of the hardest hit areas, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • August 31, 2020. Sulphur, Louisiana Pamela Harris of the American Red Cross talks with Nathan. Nathan shared his experience as sits on a fallen tree that crashed through his family home during Hurricane Laura, in Sulphur, LA on Monday, August 31, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • September 1, 2020. Cameron Parish, Louisiana American Red Cross husband and wife volunteers Jeff and Gina Rittgers do damage assessment in Cameron Parish, LA one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Laura, on Tuesday, September 01, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • September 1, 2020. Cameron Parish, Louisiana Pamela Harris of the American Red Cross looks out on damage caused by Hurricane Laura in Cameron Parish, LA, on Tuesday, September 01, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross
  • September 1, 2020. Cameron Parish, Louisiana Downed power lines in Lake Charles, LA, after Hurricane Laura on Tuesday, September 01, 2020. Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross

