8’s Army: Donate to Hurricane Laura Relief

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane Laura slammed into the Louisiana Gulf coast on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. At least 29 people died.

People in Louisiana and East Texas are still suffering. Damage assessments are underway, but the preliminary scope of destruction is heartbreaking; thousands of people are without utilities or even a home.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross, many from Tampa Bay are still there helping with the recovery and serving those in need.

That’s why 8’s Army is teaming up with the Red Cross to send help to those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Join News Channel 8 all day Thursday for our special relief effort and you can donate online at

redcross.org/donate