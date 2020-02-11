81-year-old Palm Harbor man gets nearly $1K back after insurance mix-up

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side Investigates is getting results for an 81-year-old Palm Harbor man who says he was owed nearly $1,000.

“Eleven months go by and you do it in one week,” Paul Himelhoch said. “What you folks do over there is really important, it makes a difference in people’s lives.”

Himelhoch called 8 On Your Side recently after dealing with what he called an insurance mix-up.

The problem apparently started after a clerical error. Himelhoch tells us he dealt with the issue alone for months.

“They kept on switching me from department to department,” said Himelhoch. “It was a vicious loop constantly.”

Himelhoch says he switched to Humana health insurance in April, in part to pocket extra cash each month.

According to Himelhoch, one of the incentives of the new plan was that he would get approximately $110 more a month in social security.

Immediately, he noticed a problem. Himelhoch says the card he got listed the wrong plan number.

“The salesperson kind of screwed up a little bit.”

The card was quickly fixed. But as the months passed, Himelhoch never saw an extra penny. He called 8 On Your Side when he was tired of getting the runaround from various agencies.

Nancy Hanewinckel, a Humana spokeswoman, sent 8 On Your Side the following message:

“Thank you again for bringing this matter to our attention. Although privacy laws dictate that we cannot get into specifics, Humana always works diligently to research and resolve any issue as quickly as possible. I’d encourage you to contact Mr. Himelhoch at your convenience for an update and status of the matter.”

Himelhoch says the day after we got involved, a Humana troubleshooter called him personally to investigate and correct the problem.

Right now, the senior says every single dollar is back in his account.

“Yesterday, I sat down at the computer to pay my bills and low and behold, there’s my check in my checking account,” he said.

The big check couldn’t have come at a better time. The couple is planning a move into a new house.

