8 On Your Side: Seminole Heights homeowners’ hear from water company after report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After an 8 On Your Side Investigation, Tampa homeowners hear back from the City of Tampa’s Water Department after their water bills soared.

On Tuesday, 8 On Your Side told Brittni Lombardo’s story about her water bill skyrocketing. Lombardo watched her water bill rise over the last three months. It was $370 in October, $685 in November and $900 in December.

Lombardo said the Tampa Water Department has been giving her the run around since October, so 8 On Your Side went to the department’s headquarters Tuesday. On Wednesday, department employees showed up to Lombardo’s door.

“I think that we have the city’s attention,” Lombardo said. “I appreciate how quickly they responded. Unfortunately, it had to come to me putting something on Facebook and getting the press involved, but I am very happy that they are responding this swiftly.”

Two investigators checked Lombardo’s entire water system Wednesday.

“They checked the meter to make sure there were no leaks and there are no leaks,” she said.

They also checked the sprinkler system and her toilet and said everything was fine. Being that they couldn’t find anything physically wrong, they wrote a report that will go directly to Tampa’s water director, Chuck Weber, who will further investigate.

Investigators also delivered some good news that Lombardo has been waiting to hear.

“They said, ‘At this time don’t put any payment toward the bill until they figure out what’s going on,’ so I appreciate that,” Lombardo said.

Unfortunately, not everyone is getting the same resolve as Lombardo. Other Seminole Heights homeowners say they have reached out to Weber, per his instruction, and have not heard back.

Anyone hoping to get their high water bills resolved, please continue to reach out to the department’s director, Chuck Weber via email at chuck.weber@tampagov.net or via phone at 813-274-8663 (Work) and 813-480-3159 (Cell).

LATEST STORIES: