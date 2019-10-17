8 On Your Side report sparks generator customer’s rescue

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The next time power goes out, Deborah Weber need not worry about electricity.

The generator for which she paid thousands and thought might never arrive, is now installed at her Pinellas Park home.

“Without 8 On Your Side none of this would have happened,” Deborah explained.

What happened is Deborah handed a $6,000 downpayment to Colonial Generators in April.

By August, when it still hadn’t arrived, and Hurricane Dorian was threatening Florida, she was a bit amped.

“Nobody responded to me,” Deborah said. “I never got return phone calls, I had no idea what was going on.”

Deborah contacted 8 On Your Side.

When Colonial Generators didn’t respond to us, we hit the road and showed up at their front door in Sanford.

Colonial blamed the delay on Pinellas Park permitting.

In late August with that hurricane still causing angst, we aired our report about issues with Colonial Generators.

Mark Costis of Generx Generators immediately sent me an email stating, “We’d like to help.”

Deborah eventually pulled the plug on Colonial and went with Generx.

“He took care of everything,” Deborah added. “I can tell you it was nothing short of amazing.”

“It’ll run this whole house like she never lost power,” Mark Costis said.

