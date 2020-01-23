Breaking News
8 On Your Side questions high-ranking VA official about lack of veterans’ benefits

She tells us claims are processed more quickly.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A top-ranking Veterans Affairs official contends the agency works hard helping veterans find evidence that will support their service-connected disability claims.

The VA denied Dan Tolly’s claim for disability benefits. He was stationed in Thailand.

Veterans who served in Thailand during the Vietnam War are not convinced.

They argue they were exposed to deadly herbicides, are sick and the VA denies their claims for benefits.

News Channel 8’s Steve Andrews threw some tough questions at the VA’s Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Benefits about this.

What’s her response? Find out tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 8.

