8 On Your Side Investigator Steve Andrews receives top industry award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) — The broadcast journalism industry honors WFLA 8 On Your Side Senior Investigator Steve Andrews with one of its most prestigious awards on Thursday night.

The RTDNF, or Radio, Television, Digital News Foundation will recognize this year’s best work by individuals across the country with its First Amendment Awards. Our own Steve Andrews will be among them, receiving the First Amendment Lifetime Achievement honor.

It recognizes Steve’s more than 40 years of work as a broadcast journalist, many of them as an investigator at News Channel 8 in Tampa.

“This job has put me in a position of being able to tell good stories, that help people,” says Steve. “If I can find a story where, David vs Goliath and David’s not winning, then maybe we can do something for them.”

Steve has helped the “little guy” over the years. He has worked to help those in need by offering them a voice and telling their stories. He has made many wrongs right again, and has helped countless of our Nation’s veterans get the benefits and services they’ve earned, and changed laws on their behalf.

Congratulations, Steve Andrews, from your 8 On Your Side family.