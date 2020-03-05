Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

8 On Your Side Investigator Steve Andrews receives top industry award

8 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) — The broadcast journalism industry honors WFLA 8 On Your Side Senior Investigator Steve Andrews with one of its most prestigious awards on Thursday night.

The RTDNF, or Radio, Television, Digital News Foundation will recognize this year’s best work by individuals across the country with its First Amendment Awards. Our own Steve Andrews will be among them, receiving the First Amendment Lifetime Achievement honor.

It recognizes Steve’s more than 40 years of work as a broadcast journalist, many of them as an investigator at News Channel 8 in Tampa.

“This job has put me in a position of being able to tell good stories, that help people,” says Steve. “If I can find a story where, David vs Goliath and David’s not winning, then maybe we can do something for them.”

Steve has helped the “little guy” over the years. He has worked to help those in need by offering them a voice and telling their stories. He has made many wrongs right again, and has helped countless of our Nation’s veterans get the benefits and services they’ve earned, and changed laws on their behalf.

Congratulations, Steve Andrews, from your 8 On Your Side family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial"

Investigator Steve Andrews Lifetime Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigator Steve Andrews Lifetime Achievement"

McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries"

Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles"

the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos

Thumbnail for the video titled "the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos"

Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed"

Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour"

8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say"

Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update"

Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month"

Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival"

Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss