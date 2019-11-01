8 On Your Side investigation prompts Pasco principal to call parents about troubled custodian

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8 On Your Side investigation prompted Kelly Edwards, the principal of Connerton Elementary School in Land O’ Lakes, to send parents a robocall Thursday afternoon.

“Hello this is Mrs. Edwards, I’m calling parents regarding our former custodian Mr. Roarks because a news station is running a story this evening,” the call said.

Our reports raised questions with the Pasco County School district about why it placed the custodian back at Connerton, near young children, when he threatened suicide and was hospitalized last December for taking pills and alcohol while at work in a school classroom.

Deputies say the custodian pulled out a 6 to 10-inch knife on Oct. 8 and stabbed himself in the stomach and chest.

Parents want to know why he wasn’t placed in another area like a bus garage or even in Superintendent Kurt Browning’s office, away from a vulnerable population.

Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8, Steve Andrews has more of the important message Principal Edwards left for parents.

LATEST NEWS FROM 8 ON YOUR SIDE: