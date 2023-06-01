TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — 8 On Your Side is getting results for dozens of frustrated people.

These folks needed to take a court-ordered class to get back on the road and when the teacher didn’t show, they called 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi.

These are people who made a big mistake. They drank and then got behind the wheel of a car.

One man tells 8 On Your Side, he’s trying to make it right, but he hit a roadblock this weekend.

“We did do wrong and we’re trying to rectify the situation,” said Jeffrey Johnson.

At 7:45am on Memorial Day weekend, Jeffrey arrived at Suncoast Safety Council, the only licensed DUI school in Pinellas County.

The two-day course is court-ordered and costly. It aims to prevent impaired driving, thereby making all of us safer.

“I gotta say there’s a lot of stress just coming to the class,” said Jeff who is anxious to complete the course and get back on track.

“You’re waiting several hours Saturday, no show?” asked Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Correct, without any contact of any sort,” said Jeff.

The same thing happened on Sunday, the second day of the course.

“Some of these people have to take buses to get here, they ride their bikes or walk and they take time off from work,” he said.

Jeff says he didn’t hear from anyone at the school until after the holiday.

Staff told him there had been a mix-up and the class would be rescheduled.

“It’s like how am I to be compensated for the two days I was here already,” Jeff said. “What she said .. the compensation would be they wouldn’t … exact a fee for rescheduling, another fee on top of what I already paid, which was $336.”

Frustrated, Jeff called 8 On Your Side.

We talked with Brandy Howard, the Executive Director of Suncoast Safety Council who said the mix-up was “unacceptable” and a “one-time occurrence.”

To Jeff’s surprise, she also promised an immediate 50% refund for Jeff and other clients in that specific course.

“I was absolutely floored that you guys took the time and showed us the dignity. To take this and make someone accountable for what they do,” said Jeff.

The course has been rescheduled for this weekend.

“We have proudly served the Tampa Bay community for 55 years and this occurrence is not a reflection of how we operate,” said Ms. Howard.