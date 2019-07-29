8 On Your Side gets results for Temple Terrace homeowner frustrated with flooding

Workers will be at home to fix issue this week

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side Investigates is getting results for a homeowner who has been dealing with flooding outside his Temple Terrace home since May.

Ahmad Salamat is fed up and worn out. He turned to 8 On Your Side for help after he says the property manager stopped returning his calls.

“There’s a continuous problem with the flooding,” said Ahmad Salamat. “I have to get up in the morning, sometimes 2 or 3 o’clock, when it rains hard.”

Salamat lives in a community near North 78th Street and Temple Terrace Highway. He purchased his condo approximately two years ago.

He first noticed the flooding in May.

Salamat says the water isn’t the only issue – there are other things pooling around his home.

“It’s very unsanitary because there’s dog feces, there’s cat feces here,” he said. “I’m walking through it and I’m taking it inside my house.”

8 On Your Side Investigates was on scene during a recent storm on Friday.

Our crews saw a stream of water pool around Salamat’s home. Cell phone video from earlier this month also documented the flooding.

Salamat says he’s paying several hundred dollars in maintenance fees each month. He says the property manager has been giving him the runaround and not fixing the issue.

“If you don’t want to do it, I’m willing to do it and I will deduct it from my fees,” he said. “They will not respond to me.”

Salamat placed rocks in the path of the water to divert it.

“I kind of reduced the water from coming to my property about 50% just by installing this,” he said.

8 On Your Side Investigates called the Meadowood Condominium Association on Friday. A representative told us they were aware of the flooding and a manager would call us back.

Soon, they did.

According to the association, they were first notified of the problem on May 14. They say it took a while to identify the cause of the flooding. In recent weeks, they’ve had a landscaper and a restoration worker try to resolve the issue.

According to the spokesperson, they’ve now learned the flooding was caused by clogged up drains and pipes. This after a main water line broke.

Workers will be on site this week to fix the issue.

The community has been in existence since the 1970s. The current property manager has been in charge since December.

8 On Your Side Investigates will stay on top of this story.