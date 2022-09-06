TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With inflation still affecting millions of families, 8 On Your Side is hoping to ease some of the stresses new moms and dads face.

This week, we’re collecting donations for the 8 On Your Side Community Baby Shower, but the supplies are just a start to helping new moms in the Tampa Bay area.

If you take a look at the formula shelves at the Healthy Start Coalition of Pinellas County, you’ll notice how bare they are.

They are normally filled with all varieties of formula, and moms are in dire need.

“It’s still really hard to find his milk because he’s not on the regular Enfamil,” said Reshunda Floyd.

That’s one of the reasons 8 On Your Side and Tampa General Hospital are partnering with the Healthy Start Coalitions of Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. We want to provide supplies like formula, diapers, onesies and more to moms in need, but Healthy Start is so much more than that.

“The support I have right now is… I don’t have any,” said Floyd. “I don’t have any support outside of this place here.”

Floyd said she finds a sense of relief from home visiting staff.

Floyd is mother of three with two very active little ones. She’s on her own and sometimes needs a little extra help, advice or just someone to talk to. She said she gets that through Healthy Start.

“I found a person within this coalition and this center to talk to and she helped me dry my tears up and realize who I am,” she said.

The services Healthy Start provides include:

Information and referral

Assessment of family needs

Childbirth, breastfeeding and parenting support and education

Interconception education and counseling

The 8 On Your Side Community Baby Shower runs Sept. 6 through Sept. 9.

A list of drop-off locations can be found online.