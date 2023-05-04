TAMPA (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is partnering with OneBlood and Culver’s throughout the Tampa Bay area on Friday, May 26, Memorial Day holiday weekend to make it easy for you to donate blood.
Blood Donors are always needed, especially as we head into the busy Memorial Day weekend. It’s a great opportunity to donate blood and save lives.
All donors will also get a wellness checkup provided by OneBlood, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening!
LOCATIONS:
|6 AM-4 PM
|WFLA Channel 8
|200 S. Parker
|Tampa
|12:00 PM-3:00 PM
|Culver’s – 4th Street
|9046 4th Street North
|Saint Petersburg
|12:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Culver’s – Bradenton
|5750 Ranch Lake Boulevard
|Bradenton
|11:00 AM-6:00 PM
|Culver’s – Brooksville
|12337 Cortez Blvd
|Brooksville
|11:30 AM-4:30 PM
|Culver’s – Citrus Park
|8410 Citrus Park Drive
|Tampa
|12:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Culver’s – Cortez Road
|3515 Cortez Road West
|Bradenton
|12:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Culver’s – East Brandon
|548 E Brandon Blvd
|Brandon
|12:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Culver’s – FL – 64
|13020 FL 64
|Bradenton
|12:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Culver’s – Inverness
|1781 W Main Street
|Inverness
|12:30 PM-7:00 PM
|Culver’s – Largo
|3500 E Bay Dr
|Largo
|12:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Culver’s – Lecanto
|1712 N Lecanto Highway
|Lecanto
|12:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Culver’s – SR 64 Bradenton
|4714 East State Road 64
|Bradenton
|11:00 AM-4:00 PM
|Culver’s – St. Petersburg
|1451 34th St N
|Saint Petersburg
|12:00 PM-5:00 PM
|Culver’s – Zephyrhills
|6386 Gall Blvd,
|Zephyrhills
BLOOD DONORS RECEIVE:
- Wellness Checkup
- OneBlood Water Bottle
- Gift certificate for a pint of Culver’s Custard
- $20 E-Gift Card
Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org.
Find a participating Culver’s location near you to set up an appointment to donate.
Appointment link: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1348984
Walkups are welcome, however you may experience a short wait. Donation times vary per location, so please click the link above for more info.
For more information, please call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283)