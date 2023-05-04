TAMPA (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is partnering with OneBlood and Culver’s throughout the Tampa Bay area on Friday, May 26, Memorial Day holiday weekend to make it easy for you to donate blood.

Blood Donors are always needed, especially as we head into the busy Memorial Day weekend. It’s a great opportunity to donate blood and save lives.

All donors will also get a wellness checkup provided by OneBlood, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening!

LOCATIONS:

6 AM-4 PM WFLA Channel 8 200 S. Parker Tampa 12:00 PM-3:00 PM Culver’s – 4th Street 9046 4th Street North Saint Petersburg 12:00 PM-6:00 PM Culver’s – Bradenton 5750 Ranch Lake Boulevard Bradenton 11:00 AM-6:00 PM Culver’s – Brooksville 12337 Cortez Blvd Brooksville 11:30 AM-4:30 PM Culver’s – Citrus Park 8410 Citrus Park Drive Tampa 12:00 PM-6:00 PM Culver’s – Cortez Road 3515 Cortez Road West Bradenton 12:00 PM-6:00 PM Culver’s – East Brandon 548 E Brandon Blvd Brandon 12:00 PM-6:00 PM Culver’s – FL – 64 13020 FL 64 Bradenton 12:00 PM-6:00 PM Culver’s – Inverness 1781 W Main Street Inverness 12:30 PM-7:00 PM Culver’s – Largo 3500 E Bay Dr Largo 12:00 PM-6:00 PM Culver’s – Lecanto 1712 N Lecanto Highway Lecanto 12:00 PM-6:00 PM Culver’s – SR 64 Bradenton 4714 East State Road 64 Bradenton 11:00 AM-4:00 PM Culver’s – St. Petersburg 1451 34th St N Saint Petersburg 12:00 PM-5:00 PM Culver’s – Zephyrhills 6386 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills

BLOOD DONORS RECEIVE:

Wellness Checkup OneBlood Water Bottle Gift certificate for a pint of Culver’s Custard $20 E-Gift Card

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org.

Find a participating Culver’s location near you to set up an appointment to donate.

Appointment link: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1348984

Walkups are welcome, however you may experience a short wait. Donation times vary per location, so please click the link above for more info.

For more information, please call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283)