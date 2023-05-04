TAMPA (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is partnering with OneBlood and Culver’s throughout the Tampa Bay area on Friday, May 26, Memorial Day holiday weekend to make it easy for you to donate blood.

Blood Donors are always needed, especially as we head into the busy Memorial Day weekend. It’s a great opportunity to donate blood and save lives.

All donors will also get a wellness checkup provided by OneBlood, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening!

LOCATIONS:

6 AM-4 PMWFLA Channel 8200 S. ParkerTampa
12:00 PM-3:00 PMCulver’s – 4th Street9046 4th Street NorthSaint Petersburg
12:00 PM-6:00 PMCulver’s – Bradenton5750 Ranch Lake BoulevardBradenton
11:00 AM-6:00 PMCulver’s – Brooksville12337 Cortez BlvdBrooksville
11:30 AM-4:30 PMCulver’s – Citrus Park8410 Citrus Park DriveTampa
12:00 PM-6:00 PMCulver’s – Cortez Road3515 Cortez Road WestBradenton
12:00 PM-6:00 PMCulver’s – East Brandon548 E Brandon BlvdBrandon
12:00 PM-6:00 PMCulver’s – FL – 6413020 FL 64Bradenton
12:00 PM-6:00 PMCulver’s – Inverness1781 W Main StreetInverness
12:30 PM-7:00 PMCulver’s – Largo3500 E Bay DrLargo
12:00 PM-6:00 PMCulver’s – Lecanto1712 N Lecanto HighwayLecanto
12:00 PM-6:00 PMCulver’s – SR 64 Bradenton4714 East State Road 64Bradenton
11:00 AM-4:00 PMCulver’s – St. Petersburg1451 34th St NSaint Petersburg
12:00 PM-5:00 PMCulver’s – Zephyrhills6386 Gall Blvd,Zephyrhills

BLOOD DONORS RECEIVE:

  1. Wellness Checkup
  2. OneBlood Water Bottle
  3. Gift certificate for a pint of Culver’s Custard
  4. $20 E-Gift Card

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. A photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org.

Find a participating Culver’s location near you to set up an appointment to donate. 

Appointment link: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1348984

Walkups are welcome, however you may experience a short wait. Donation times vary per location, so please click the link above for more info.

For more information, please call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283)