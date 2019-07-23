6 gas skimmers found at South Tampa Marathon gas station

TAMPA (WFLA) – A warning for people who purchased gas at Marathon gas station in South Tampa.

News Channel 8 has learned six gas skimmers were found at the Marathon gas station and 1 Stepp Food Store located at 4001 South MacDill Avenue during an inspection on July 19.

This is part of an increasing trend in which nearly 900 skimmers have been found statewide in 2019 so far, with nearly 100 of those found in Tampa Bay.

Anyone who bought gas at this gas station is asked to check their bank statements and remember these safety tips:

Take a close look at the pump: Avoid using pumps that are open or unlocked, have had the tamper-evident security tape cut or removed, or otherwise appear unusual. Some newer pumps may also have encrypted credit card readers — look for an illuminated green lock symbol near the credit card reader.

Use a credit card — not a debit card: If a credit card number is skimmed, you’re protected by the card issuer’s zero-liability policy — but a stolen debit card number could be far more damaging. If you must use a debit card, choose to use it as credit, instead of selecting debit and entering your PIN.

Pay inside, with cash or credit, instead of at the pump: It takes just seconds for criminals to place a skimmer in a gas pump — but it’s far less likely that a fraudster placed a skimmer on the payment terminal in front of the clerk inside the gas station or convenience store.

Choose gas pumps closest to a physical building: Don’t use gas pumps out of the attendant’s line of sight, such as those around a corner or behind a building.

Check your card statements and sign up for fraud alerts: Nearly every credit card issuer offers fraud alerts, and many will email or text you when your card is used at a gas station. Check your credit card and debit card transactions frequently to make sure no fraudulent activity has occurred.