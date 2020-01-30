5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than five years after the death of one of her patients, a Pasco County dentist stands to lose her license to practice.

At an August meeting the Board of Dentistry voted unanimously to revoke Dr. Veronica Thompson’s license.

Facing a trial this week to take her license, Dr. Veronica Thompson agreed to a settlement with the Florida Department of Health wherein the state will revoke her credentials to practice dentistry.

“That is what should have happened,“ said Gary Myers.

Gary is the father of Tommy Myers. Tommy, a special needs patient, required sedation for dental work.

According to a state investigation, Dr. Thompson administered too much anesthesia too quickly to Tommy in September 2014. He stopped breathing and died days later in a hospital when life support was removed.

“She administered a very potent drug to my son and he lost his life and she didn’t have the credentials to do that,” Tommy’s mother Maureen stated.

Two previous proposed settlements between the Dept. of Health and Dr. Thompson called for her to pay the cost of the investigation as well as take continuing education classes. The Board of Dentistry rejected both agreements, voting instead in favor of license revocation.

The Board is likely to vote on this latest proposal in February, which also requires Dr. Thompson to cover the cost of the state investigation up to $35,000.

For the Myers family, this is far from over.

“I think charges need to be pressed against her,” Maureen Myers said.

“We believe there needs to be a trial,” Gary Myers added.

That will be up to the Pinellas Pasco State Attorney’s Office.

