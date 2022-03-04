3 agencies investigating illegal dumping claims in wetlands near Bradenton condos

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Another former employee of a waterfront condominium complex in Bradenton has come forward with claims that solid waste was dumped in mangroves near the property.

The Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Business and Professional Regulation and Manatee County Code Enforcement are investigating complaints about Palma Sola Harbour, including claims of illegal dumping.

Less than a mile from Palma Sola Harbour’s million-dollar views, the DEP found evidence of “filling activities,” according to an inspection report.

“Filling of wetlands and mangrove alteration to permit the filling activities were observed,” the DEP document states.

Charlie Anderson used to be a Palma Sola maintenance man.

“Years and years, they continued to dump and dump and they were actually gaining land by dumping concrete back there,” Anderson said.

Palma Sola manager Matthew Edwards called the claims “ridiculous” during a brief phone conversation with 8 On Your Side, but then said he needed to talk with his attorney before commenting further.

The DEP inspection report states about 1,000 square feet of wetland was impacted. That’s about the size of a small house. According to investigators, “wooden materials, tree debris, glass materials and concrete” were used as fill in the impacted area.

Anderson acknowledges he knew it was wrong, but also said he feared “he had to do what he was told to keep his job.”

His co-worker Paul Hallick was fired shortly after he filed a complaint with Manatee County Code Enforcement with claims about several issues including the alleged dumping.

Anderson said he was warned not to go public like Hallick.

“And I said well, the cat’s out of the bag. Everyone knows what’s going on,” Anderson said, recalling a recent conversation. “And he said we’re trying to put the cat back in the bag.”

Anderson said a short time after he went to code enforcement and DEP, he was fired.

“That’s when he said ‘turn in your keys,'” Anderson said. “I’m angry, frustrated. I hope it stopped and that it will get cleaned up.”

