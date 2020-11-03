TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polls in the state of Florida will close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, but how much of the vote is expected to be counted that night? Florida will release the first batch of results within 30 minutes of polls closing. However, it could be days before we know who won the state.

The 67 Florida counties will start pushing out results at 7 p.m. local time. You’ll see results from the processed mail ballots first, followed by the early votes and Election Day votes.

During a campaign stop in Iowa on Sunday, President Donald Trump said, “we should know the results of the election on Nov. 3.”

So is that the case in the Sunshine State?

8 On Your Side Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saiedi took that question to Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer, who serves as the president of the association for Florida’s 67 elections officers.

“For Hillsborough County, when do you anticipate that we have all of the tabulations done?” we asked.

“I don’t know, it depends on how many vote-by-mail ballots I get on Election Day,” Latimer said.

In 2018, for example, Latimer says he was up until 3:30 a.m. processing 10,000 mail ballots received on Election Day.

Still, compared to other states, preliminary results should be fast in Florida. Although we’ll be counting votes past election night, some news organizations could project a winner based on a partial count if the race is not close.

“You all can call the election all you want,” said Latimer. “We’re going to continue to produce the results and then we’re going to certify them 12 days after the election.”

Official returns are not due in Florida until Sunday, Nov. 15. By then, provisional and mail ballots would have been cured and overseas ballots received. And, if the race was super close, one or two recounts would have been conducted.

If you run into any issues on Election Day, email Investigator Mahsa Saeidi at MSaeidi@WFLA.com

LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: