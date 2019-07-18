11 months and $111,000 later, contractor leaves couple with hole in the ground

Another customer has had it with contractor Danny Musgrove and his company D-R-A-C Construction.

Brenda and Daniel Digeon of Wesley Chapel paid Musgrove more than $111,000 dollars to get started on their dream home.

Brenda Digeon fired Danny Musgrove and D-R-A-C Construction this week.

After 11 months of excuses, they have little more than a hole to show for their time and money.

D-R-A-C Construction poured footers for the Digeon house but did little else.

Musgrove ran from our camera last week and disconnected his business phone.

The Digeons signed a contract with Musgrove and D-R-A-C in August of last year for the house they worked and save for.

“It’s about 3,000 square feet, 3 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, single-story, nothing elaborate, nothing fancy, just a simple little home,” Brenda Digeon stated.

His customers are learning with Danny Musgrove, nothing is simple.

“It’s very stressful,” Brenda added.

The Digeons say they’ve paid Musgrove 40% of the contract for 2% of the work.

Jay Levy knows what that’s like. He paid Musgrove $53,000 ahead of schedule for a room addition on his Valrico home. What he got were delays, shoddy work, ruined construction material.

Beth and Tim Smetana signed a contract with Musgrove in March 2017. 2 years and $190,000 later they’ve only have a shell of a home.

“It’s just a mess, never seen anything like this in my life,” Tim Smetana said.

The Digeons accuse Musgrove of abandoning the job, claiming he hasn’t shown up for 90 straight days. They fired him this week.

Now they’re forced to start from scratch, minus $111,000 dollars.

