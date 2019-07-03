For 51 days in the fall of 2017, the Seminole Heights community in Tampa, Florida lived in fear as a serial killer stalked their neighborhood. In those 51 days, four innocent people were shot and killed, and other people living there were left to worry – would they be next?



The 51 days of terror came to an end on Nov. 28, 2017, when police arrested a 24-year-old and charged him with the four murders.

While the fear is behind them now, people living in the Tampa area – especially those in Seminole Heights – want to know why this terror struck their community. News Channel 8 decided to launch a podcast – “51 Days of Terror” – to try and get some answers. We pored through pages of documents and spent hours interviewing some of the key players involved in the case, including the city police chief and mayor.

We also sat down with the family members of the victims, because that’s who this podcast is for and who it is about. You will hear information about the suspect because we can’t fully explain without mentioning him, but he’s not our main focus. Our focus is on the four innocent lives that were cut short and their family members who have spent the past year and a half trying to make sense of the tragedy.

The Victims