What to know about April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse:

Will pass over Mexico, United States, Canada

1 st spot in North America is Mexico’s Pacific coast about 2:07 p.m. EDT

spot in North America is Mexico’s Pacific coast about 2:07 p.m. EDT 31 million people live in path of totality, when moon totally blocks out the sun

Those people will see the Sun’s corona usually obscured

Need clear skies to have the full eclipse experience

Last total solar eclipse visible in U.S. until 2044