Winter Olympics: Knight, Hensley team up in leading US to 5-0 win over ROC

China 2022

by:

Posted: / Updated:

United States’ Savannah Harmon (15) scores a goal against Russian Olympic Committee goalkeeper Maria Sorokina, right, during a preliminary round women’s hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (Song Yanhua/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Nicole Hensley stopped 12 shots and the United States women’s hockey team beat the Russians 5-0 in a preliminary-round game at the Beijing Olympics.

Savannah Harmon had a goal and two assists for the defending Olympic champions.

The U.S. improved to 2-0 and next plays Switzerland on Sunday.

The Americans outshot the Russians 62-12 but had difficulty finishing with top-line center Brianna Decker watching on crutches after breaking her ankle in a tournament-opening win over Finland.

