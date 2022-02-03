When and how to watch Florida athletes compete in Beijing Olympics

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 09: Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe speak to the media during the 2022 U.S. Speedskating Long Track Olympic Trials at Pettit National Ice Center on January 09, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida definitely isn’t the first state that comes to mind when you think of snow and ice, but there are still several athletes with ties to the Sunshine State competing in this year’s Winter Olympics.

Several Florida natives traveled to Beijing to represent Team USA. From bobsled and speed skating to skiing and hockey, here are all of the athletes with Florida ties and when you can watch them compete (all times are EST):

Nathan Smith

Nathan Smith is from Hudson in Pasco County. He’s a forward for the United States Men’s Olympic Hockey Team.

When to watch:

Nathan Smith (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Thursday, Feb. 10

Group A: USA vs. China – 8:10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Group A: USA vs. Canada – 11:10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Group A: USA vs. Germany – 8:10 a.m.

If the United States advance in Group A, they will play in playoff qualifier games on either Monday, Feb. 14 or Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Men’s hockey quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday, Feb. 16. Semifinals will be Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18.

The bronze-medal game will be Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8:10 a.m.

The gold-medal game will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11:10 p.m.

Frank Del Duca

Frank Del Duca was born in Fort Lauderdale. He’s on the United States bobsled team and is competing in the two-man and four-man events.

When to watch:

Monday, Feb. 14

Two-man Run 1 – 7:05 a.m.

Two-man Run 2 – 8:40 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Two-man Run 3 – 7:15 a.m.

MEDAL EVENT: Two-man Run 4 – 8:50 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Four-man Run 1 – 8:30 p.m.

Four-man Run 2 – 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Four-man Run 3 – 8:30 p.m.

MEDAL EVENT: Four-man Run 4 – 10:20 p.m.

Josh Williamson

Josh Williamson is from Lake Mary, in the Orlando area. He’s on the United States bobsled team and is competing in the four-man event. Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 this week, delaying his travels to Beijing.

When to watch:

Friday, Feb. 18

Four-man Run 1 – 8:30 p.m.

Four-man Run 2 – 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Four-man Run 3 – 8:30 p.m.

MEDAL EVENT: Four-man Run 4 – 10:20 p.m.

Brittany Bowe

Brittany Bowe is from Ocala and went to Florida Atlantic University. She is a speed skater for Team USA and is acting as one of two flagbearers for the United States. Bowe is competing in the women’s 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m races.

Brittany Bowe (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

When to watch:

Friday, Feb. 4

Opening Ceremony live – 6:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremony replay – 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

MEDAL EVENT: Women’s 1500m – 3:30 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

MEDAL EVENT: Women’s 500m – 8:56 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

MEDAL EVENT: Women’s 1000m – 3:30 a.m.

Erin Jackson

Erin Jackson (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Erin Jackson is also from Ocala and went to the University of Florida. She is a speed skater for Team USA and is competing in the women’s 500m and 1000m races.

When to watch:

Sunday, Feb. 13

MEDAL EVENT: Women’s 500m – 8:56 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

MEDAL EVENT: Women’s 1000m – 3:30 a.m.

Mia Manganello Kilburg

Mia Kilburg-Manganello (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Mia Manganello Kilburg is from Crestview in Okaloosa County. She is a speed skater for Team USA and is competing in the women’s 1500m and 3000m races as well as the women’s mass start.

When to watch:

Saturday, Feb. 5

MEDAL EVENT: Women’s 3000m – 3:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

MEDAL EVENT: Women’s 1500m – 3:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Women’s mass start semifinals – 2 a.m.

MEDAL EVENT: Women’s mass start final – 4 a.m.

Joey Mantia

Joey Mantia is from Ocala. He’s a speed skater for Team USA and is competing in the men’s 1000m and 1500m races as well as the men’s mass start.

When to watch:

Joey Mantia (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Tuesday, Feb. 8

MEDAL EVENT: Men’s 1500m – 5:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

MEDAL EVENT: Men’s 1000m – 3:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Men’s mass start semifinals – 2 a.m.

MEDAL EVENT: Men’s mass start final – 3:30 a.m.

Nick Page

Nick Page was born in Hollywood, Florida. He’s a member of the freestyle skiing team for the United States and is competing in the men’s moguls event.

Nick Page (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

When to watch:

Thursday, Feb. 3

Men’s moguls qualification 1 – 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Men’s moguls qualification 2 – 5 a.m.

MEDAL EVENT: Men’s moguls final – 6:30 a.m.

