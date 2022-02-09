Watch: Nathan Chen aims to stay in first, win gold

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 08: Nathan Chen of Team United States reacts during the Men Single Skating Short Program on day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 08, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – American figure skater and three-time world champion, Nathan Chen claimed the highest short program score ever (113.97) in international competition history Tuesday, positioning himself to thrive in Thursday morning’s men’s free skate competition at the Beijing Olympics.

Already a three-time world champion, Chen is in a terrific spot to now claim his first individual Olympic medal — and if he cleanly performs his Elton John free skate, it will also be his first gold (after team event bronze from PyeongChang 2018 and silver a few days ago).

There are 24 skaters who will begin competition at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (9:30 a.m. on Thursday in Beijing).

The performances go in order of current lowest to highest score, meaning Chen will skate last. Chen will be in Group 4 and is set to perform after midnight on the east coast.

