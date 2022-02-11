US Ski & Snowboard investigating sexual harassment claims

Callan Chythlook-Sifsof of the USA reacts after her first run during the ladies snowboardcross qualifiers at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

TAMPA (WFLA) – U.S. Ski & Snowboard says it is investigating recent allegations from a former athlete of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior on the U.S. snowboard team.

The investigation is in response to several Instagram posts made this week by 32-year-old Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who was a member of the U.S. Olympic snowboard team in 2010. According to ESPN, Chythlook-Sifsof accused longtime head coach Peter Foley of sexual harassment. She also claimed he took “naked photos of female athletes for over a decade,” the report says.

“U.S. Ski & Snowboard has been made aware of the recent allegations,” said in a statement to WFLA’s parent company Nexstar. “We take these allegations very seriously and the allegations are being investigated.”

Foley is currently in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. He also released a statement to WFLA’s sister station KOIN.

“I’m surprised by the allegations. I vehemently deny the allegations. I’m doing my best to concentrate on supporting the athletes at the Olympics,” Foley said.

Foley has served as a head coach of the U.S. snowboard team since it was founded in 1994.