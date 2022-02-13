UF alum Erin Jackson wins the gold in Olympic speedskating

Erin Jackson of the United States reacts after her heat in the speedskating women’s 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida native and Olympian Erin Jackson brought home another gold medal for Team USA Sunday morning after winning the women’s 500m in speedskating.

Jackson is originally from Ocala, Florida, and previously attended the University of Florida as a student of materials science and engineering.

Team USA said that Jackson first began speedskating in 2017, although she has practiced inline skating since she was 10 years old.

After making the switch to speedskating, the Olympian qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

With Jackson’s 2022 victory, Team USA now has six gold medals, five silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Jackson is also the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics.