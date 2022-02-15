Team USA to leave Olympics without team figure skating medals amid doping scandal

Silver medalists Team United States stand pose for a group photo following the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TAMPA (WFLA) – While all eyes have been on Russian Kamila Valieva following a positive drug test, the United States will not receive their medals from the team figure skating competition until a later date.

The 15-year-old figure skater returned to the Olympic stage a day after she was cleared to compete in the individual event. The controversial ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel at the Olympics.

She came close to a perfect short program but stumbled on her triple axel on Tuesday, still scoring 82.16 points, good enough for first place.

She has reportedly argued that there was a mix-up with her grandfather’s medication after she tested positive for banned drug trimetazidine.

Valieva already earned a gold medal when the Russians won the team event last week, but will have any medals withheld until her case is resolved.

The medals won’t be presented in Beijing, however, because the International Olympic Committee is waiting for the longer-term investigation of Valieva’s doping case to play out.

For Americans like Karen Chen, that means leaving Beijing without her silver medal from the team competition. Though that hardware could get upgraded to gold if Valieva is ultimately disqualified, it still means no Olympic celebration in Beijing.

“I really was looking forward to be on the podium with my teammates and just sharing that moment, and I’m sure I’m not the only one that felt that way,” Chen said. “But what can we do? It’s out of our control and, whatever it is, we just got to go with it and go with the flow. … I think once that everything is over, we’ll definitely try to find a way to celebrate.”

If doping is proven, a 15-year-old athlete like Valieva faces a maximum two-year ban instead of four. The minimum sanction is no ban and a reprimand “depending on the protected … athlete’s degree of fault.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.