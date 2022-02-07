Curling in Tampa Bay: WFLA morning team tries hand at popular Olympic sport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Curling is one of those Winter Olympic sports that tends to see a lot of attention, but often times is not understood.

So what is the sport of curling? Our WFLA News Channel 8 Today morning team decided to learn more about it – and even try their hand at it. Avery Cotton, Chris Martinez, Leigh Spann, Deanne King and Paul Lamison visited AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel to learn how to curl.

The rink is home to the Tampa Bay Curling Club. Members taught our team the basics – how to throw the stone from the hack, how to sweep the stone and how to win.

You can watch our morning team try curling in the video player above.