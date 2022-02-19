More gold for Germany, more Olympic history by Meyers Taylor

China 2022
Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman, of the United States, finish the women’s bobsleigh heat 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

BEIJING (AP) — Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic medals. Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record also.

The German sliding domination of the Beijing Games continued. Nolte drove to gold and Jamanka won silver in the women’s bobsled competition.

Meyers Taylor grabbed the bronze for the fifth medal of her Olympic career.

That’s more than any Black athlete in Winter Olympic history and the most by any women’s bobsledder at the Olympics.

That’s also two more than any other Olympic bobsledder has won for the United States.

