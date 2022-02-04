How to watch the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics

People wait for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NBC and Peacock will provide live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Beijing Friday morning.

The ceremony will take place at Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as “The Bird’s Nest.” The stadium also hosted the Opening and Closing ceremonies during the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The event will feature the traditional Parade of Nations, where competitors march into the stadium under their country’s flag. Each National Olympic Committee has selected two flag bearers for the ceremony. Speed skater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster will represent the United States. Bowe, who is from Ocala, Florida, replaced bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who is in COVID-19 isolation.

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Peacock will be streaming all events, providing 2,800 hours of Olympic coverage. Click here to sign up.

Opening and Closing ceremonies will also air on NBC.

After the ceremony NBC will air a special edition of the Today Show (9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET) featuring interviews with athletes. NBC viewers can watch highlights between noon and 3 p.m. An “enhanced” primetime presentation of the ceremony will air at 8 p.m.

More information is available on NBCSports.com.