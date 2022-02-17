All eyes again on Valieva in women’s Olympic figure skating

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BEIJING (AP) — One of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics could end with one of the most awkward moments in games history if Russian teen sensation Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three in women’s figure skating.

Valieva is the overwhelming favorite to win the competition at Capital Indoor Stadium. She is at the center of a Russian doping scandal and the International Olympic Committee has decided there will be no flower ceremony or medal ceremony if she places among the top three skaters.

Valieva will skate last in the field of 25 based on her top score of 82.16 in the short program.

