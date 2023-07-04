Civics Questions for the Naturalization Test Answers

Below are the correct answers for the civics questions.

  1. What is the supreme law of the land?
    • The Constitution
  2. The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are the three words?
    • We the People
  3. What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?
    • The Bill of Rights
  4. How many amendments does the Constitution have?
    • 27
  5. What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?
    • Checks and balances
    • Separation of powers
  6. If the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?
    • The Speaker of the House
  7. Name one right only for United States citizens.
    • Vote in a federal election
    • Run for office
  8. Name 3 of the original 13 states.
    • New Hampshire
    • Massachusetts
    • Rhode Island
    • Connecticut
    • New York
    • New Jersey
    • Pennsylvania
    • Delaware
    • Maryland
    • Virginia
    • North Carolina
    • South Carolina
    • Georgia
  9. When was the Constitution written?
    • 1787
  10. Name one problem that led to the Civil war.
    • Slavery
    • Economic reasons
    • States’ rights

View all 100 questions that could make up the test and the answers below.

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

View All Don't Miss