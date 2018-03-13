Gumball bandit might not be smartest criminal - VIDEO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California animal shelter shares surveillance video of a thief stealing its fundraising gumball machine. It was not easy.

The gumball bandit blows his wad trying to pilfer a prize.

This video comes from the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.

Showing, and telling, the story of a man dubbed "dumbest criminal," trying to steal the shelter's gumball machine.

And it's a crime how ineffective this candy crook is. He spills balls everywhere, struggling to get the machine out the door.

He was keeping his eye on the wrong prize, completely missing the cash donation box a few feet away.

He gets points for perseverance though.

Eventually tossing the gumball machine over a fence, securing the quarters inside for himself.