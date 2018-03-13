Costco selling $6,000 doomsday meal kits

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Costco

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) - If you've ever wondered what you would snack on while the world collapsed around you, Costco has you covered.

With the threat of nuclear war, among other apocalyptic predictions, Costco is now offering a doomsday preparation kit for $6,000 smackeroos to feed an entire family for a year.

Mea: If the zombie apocalypse ever happens, I'm going to Costco.



Me: Don't they have glass doors? The zombies could get in.



Mea: No, they can't get in without a membership card. — Amelia Hurt (@ameliablake08) February 18, 2018

The meal kit offers about 2,000 calories a day per person and the goods have a shelf life up to 30 years.

From elbow macaroni pasta to instant milk, dehydrated potatoes, beef and chicken you sure won't go hungry should zombies invade.

There's also freeze-dried fruits and veggies and a mysterious “butter powder” to fulfill your culinary creativity.

Naturally, the Twitterverse had tons of reactions to the massive kit.

costco rolling out the doomsday kits is really scary because 1. costco has always been an apocalypse prep store but now they no longer feel the need to hide it and 2. they clearly know something we don't — STRETCH💪: 1 DAY🚷 (@JLIord) March 9, 2018

Some folks worry Costco may be “onto something”, while others think this could be a great alternative to your average meal plan.