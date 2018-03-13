Car fire, crashes, cause slowdown on SB I-75 in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) - A car fire and multiple crashes caused a slowdown on Interstate-75 in Bradenton on Tuesday morning.
A car caught fire around 9 a.m. at mile marker 220.
There were also multiple traffic crashes in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The car fire and crashes originally shut down all southbound lanes of I-75.
